A dad who has cycled thousands of miles through three continents on a charity mission says he is "euphoric" after crossing the finish line.

Andrew Crompton, 57, has cycled though 18 countries and 10 timezones to complete the mammoth trek from his home in Bolton to Melbourne.

His experiences include cycling alongside camels, being berated by 60 naked Germans, and being serenaded by a Kurdish leader.

The insurance broker undertook the 238-day challenge to raise money for two charities close to his heart - the Carers Trust and the Bolton Lads and Girls Club.

Andrew left home in July 2022, cycling to London before heading through France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Hungary, Serbia, Bulgaria, Turkey, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates.

He then took a flight to Mumbai and cycled to Chennai, before flying to Bangkok for a three-week ride through Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam.

In February, he flew to Cairns in Queensland for a two-month journey down the length of Australia’s eastern coast, and has now arrived in Melbourne.

Andrew arriving at the finish line in Melbourne, Australia Credit: Tom Crompton

Andrew said: "It was amazing a really great finish. Seeing that finish line was totally euphoric.

"I came up with the idea in the pub. I thought having a bike ride to see my sons in Melbourne was a good idea.

"It was eight months of work, but I thoroughly enjoyed it. I wasn't even the most avid cyclist before I left."

Andrew had a nasty injury in India from a speed bump Credit: Andrew Crompton

But, the trip was not event free, with Andrew picking up a nasty facial injury in India.

He said: "In early December, foolishly we went out early in the morning to beat the heat.

"They have some big speed bumps in India that they don't mark, I hit one and came straight off. In 30 minutes we were all good to go again."

Despite this, he said there were some experiences he will never forget.

"I think going through Saudi Arabia was particularly tough," Andrew added. "There's so many highlights.

"I've been berated by 60 naked Germans, I've been serenaded by a Kurdish leader. We've had an absolutely fantastic time."

Andrew at the Sydney Opera House Credit: Tom Crompton

Focusing back on his home life, Andrew joked: "The bike's now in the Yerra River in Melbourne.

"My biggest challenge now is staying married after being away for so long, I'm low on brownie points."

Andrew has so far raised just under £300,000 of his target £500,000, which will be split between Bolton Lads and Girls Club, and the Carers Trust.

Kelly McFadden, from Bolton Lads and Girls Club, said: "What can you say to a man who's spent eight months to raise money for young carers?

"Young carers really are the most isolated group of people. We can't wait to have him back in Bolton."

Andrew in Doğubayazıt in Turkey Credit: Tom Crompton

To keep to his schedule, Andrew had to cycle between 60 and 65 miles each day, with two rest days a week.

Carers Trust’s CEO Kirsty McHugh said: “Andrew’s marathon journey has been a truly phenomenal achievement and we were delighted to see him cross the finish line.

"We’ve been bowled over by his energy, determination and good humour in the face of a gruelling challenge most people would never dream of attempting.

"We’d like to say a huge thank you to him and every person who has donated so far.

"The money raised will be vital in our drive to transform the lives of unpaid carers across the UK.”

