Where to find help if you are dealing with a bereavement

If you, or someone you know, are grieving and need to talk about it then help is available.

As part of a special ITV News series on how to better deal with bereavement, we have compiled a list of some organisations you can contact, or use to find support, including those we have featured. Many are charities which depend on donations.

It is important to remember there is no time limit on grief and counselling experts say there is nothing wrong with seeking help, even years after losing a friend or loved one.

NHS

The NHS suggests "talking about your feelings to a friend, family member, health professional or counsellor – you could also contact a support organisation," with the latter available via its search system. It also recommends someone should see a GP if they are "struggling to cope with stress, anxiety or a low mood."

Cruse Bereavement Support

Describing themselves as "the UK's leading bereavement charity," Cruse offer online and face-to-face support as well as group sessions with others who are bereaved. They also have numerous guides on how to understand the wide range of feelings that come with grief. Their motto is clear: "You are not alone."

The Good Grief Trust

Those behind The Good Grief Trust say they want to help bereaved people from "day one" and "aim to encourage talking about grief in a more honest, straightforward way." They provide access to numerous other support groups and dedicated counselling services through a postcode and map-based search system.

AtaLoss

AtaLoss say their vision is that "no bereaved person in the UK should be left floundering or alone and unable to find support when they need it." The charity's website is designed to easily signpost grieving people to help services and information, when and where they need it.

WAY: Widowed and Young

WAY help people aged 50 or under when their partner died. Peer-to-peer support, from previously bereaved volunteers, helps people "married or not, with or without children, inclusive of sexual orientation, gender, race and religion." They say they are a place where someone will "know" what a widowed person has experienced.

Liverpool Bereavement Services

LBS have been supporting grieving adults and children across Merseyside since 1998. The charity say that, as "everyone experiences loss and bereavement at some stage in their lives," they provide a place for people to turn to at what can be an incredibly painful and isolating time.

Sakoon

Counsellors at this service say they consider someone's "faith and cultural values at the same time." Sakoon incorporate Islamic spirituality into their bereavement support and work as "one hand reaching out to another outstretched hand." They stress their therapists appreciate everyone's culture is different.

Sands

This national charity supports those affected by pregnancy loss or the death of a baby. Their helpline is free and offers support over the phone for up to an hour at-a-time. Anyone affected can call them once or several times. They also provide help via email. All calls and emails are confidential.

Love, Jasmine

Rob and Kathy Lapsley started their charity after the death of their six-year-old daughter. The couple say Jasmine’s death showed them what bereavement help was and was not available. They now provide counselling and group support to parents who have lost a child from "20 weeks gestation to adulthood."

BACP

The British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy maintains a register of professionals who can help deal with grief. The organisation say that allows people to check counsellors and therapists are properly trained and adhere to the "highest possible standards" to "protect individuals seeking therapy."

UKCP

The UK Council for Psychotherapy holds another register where a grieving person can find someone to speak to. One article on their site explains there is no way of "fixing" grief but ways to "navigate" it. The UKCP say their purpose is to "protect the public and to provide public confidence in the profession."