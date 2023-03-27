A young girl has been taken to hospital after being attacked by dogs in Trafford.

The child is now in a stable condition following the incident on Ackers Lane in Carrington on the afternoon of Sunday 26 March.

Four dogs have been seized and Police have arrested three people on suspicion of owning a dangerous dog

Greater Manchester Police said officers were called to a report of a child who had suffered injuries caused by dogs. Investigations are continuing

The North West has the highest number of hospital admissions for dog attacks in England, with bite injuries tripling in adults in the last 20 years.