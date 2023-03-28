Tennis fans in the North West will get the chance to see some of their favourite players when Manchester's AO Arena hosts the group stages of the Davis Cup - one of the most prestigious tournaments in the sport.

The Lawn Tennis Association announced the competition would be held in the city for the first time, from 12 to 17 September, 2023.

The event is widely regarded as the men’s World Cup of Tennis and attracts some of the sport's top talent.

Britain will take on three other nations, with the first two from each of the four groups advancing to a quarterfinal ‘Final 8’ knock-out competition in Malaga between 21 and 26 November, 2023.

Manchester is the fifth different city to host the Davis Cup in Britain over the past 10 years, joining Coventry, Glasgow, London and Birmingham.

The AO Arena is more famous for its big boxing bouts. Credit: PA Images

The AO Arena is Europe’s largest indoor arena, located in Manchester city centre.

Through its near-30-year history, the venue has firmly established itself as a major venue for live shows and sport.

In 2015, Britain won the Davis Cup for the first time in 79 years, reaching two more semifinals and two quarterfinals since then.