Usain Bolt says it is "wonderful" to go head-to-head with a female captain in Soccer Aid - and admitted he "got shown up" during training.

Former Lioness Jill Scott will be the first woman to steer the home side when they take on World XI FC in the world's biggest charity football match at Old Trafford in June.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Bolt said: "It is a pleasure. When they started joining us in training, I got shown up - I won’t say by who.

"For me it was a wonderful feat. Putting females together with us, it’s a wonderful experience."

The Jamaican-born sprinter returned to the grounds of his favourite football club Manchester United ahead of Soccer Aid.

All the money raised during the match will go towards the charity UNICEF, who help fight malnutrition, keep children safe in times of crisis, and get them back to school.

They also provide vaccines against preventable diseases like polio in developing countries.

It is a cause very close to the athlete's heart, admitting that it often 'brings a tear to his eye' looking at footage of those helped by the efforts of the charity.

He said: "For me it’s tough to see some things so for me. It makes it worth it to go out there, work hard and have a good time."

