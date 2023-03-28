Police have charged a man in connection with the murder of a father in East Manchester.

Zikel Bobmanuel, 32, died at the scene on Welland Street in Openshaw, at around 2pm on Saturday 25 March.

A 32-year-old man, Emmanuel Onasanya, of John Beeley Avenue in Manchester, remains in police custody.

He will appear before Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court on Tuesday 28 March 2023.

Officers say Zikel's family are aware of the development and are being supported by Greater Manchester Police.

In a tribute to the dad, his family said they were "devastated beyond belief".

In a tribute, his family paid tribute to Zikel, calling him his mother's "pride and joy".

They said: "Zikel was many things to many people, he was a good friend, a hard-working colleague, part of a large extended family, but ultimately, he was his mother’s son, her pride and joy.

"He held the heart of his girlfriend in his hand and was a hands on father to his beloved children, the youngest just six -weeks-old.

"Zikel was happy and fulfilled, he was working hard to provide for his family and was never more content than when he was spending time with them."