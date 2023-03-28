More than a dozen dogs including nine puppies have been seized after a six-year-old girl was attacked by dogs in Trafford.

The child is now in a stable condition following the incident on Ackers Lane, in Carrington, on Sunday, 26 March.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) say it has seized 17 canines as well as a vehicle of interest.

Three people who were arrested on suspicion of owning a dangerous dog have all been released on bail.

Detective Inspector Matthew Dixon, of GMP's Trafford district, said: "This is a fluid investigation and so far we have recovered 17 dogs and made three arrests, as well as a vehicle of interest."However, the investigation is very much ongoing and anyone with information should contact police quoting log 1612-26/03/23."

