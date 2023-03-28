Play Brightcove video

Ryan Reynolds says Sir Alex Ferguson is "living rent free" in his mind.

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds says Sir Alex Ferguson is a "legendary intimidator" as Wrexham FC announce they will take on Manchester United in San Diego.

The Deadpool star tells TV star Rob McElhenney, who co-own the north Wales club, that he cannot handle Sir Alex's "mind games".

In a promotional video, the actors sat down with the United legend on a video call to discuss the upcoming friendly match in July.

Before the chat, McElhenney claims Ferguson is the "greatest football manager of all time" before Reynolds says he is "super nervous" and warns that he is a "master intimidator".

When Sir Alex, 81, answers the video call he appears to refuse to answer any of the pair's questions, before Reynolds gets so flustered he hangs up the call.

"That was terrifying. I told you - legendary intimidator," Ryan tells Rob.

It then cuts to Sir Alex in his office, who tells his assistant that the football bosses "were on mute" the whole time.

Wrexham FC take on Manchester United in San Diego, in the United States, on Tuesday, 25 July.

The Hollywood duo bought the Welsh club in 2020 and are often seen at the ground supporting the players and interacting with supporters.

