UFC fighter Muhammad Mokaev has urged other refugees fleeing war to "not lose hope".

The 22-year-old, known as the Punisher in the fighting ring, fled to England from Dagestan, in Russia, with his father at the age of 12 after his mother passed away.

They were placed in a refugee camp in Liverpool upon their arrival, being given £5 a day to get by, and soon after moved to Wigan to live their news lives.

Now, he has an undefeated record and is moving up the rankings in the flyweight division of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

But Muhammad has never forgotten the "tough journey" he undertook with his father to build a better life in the UK.

"I think going through the refugee process, and being in a refugee centre, builds you stronger mentally and gets you ready for life," he told ITV News.

Speaking directly to other refugees, he said: "Don't lose hope, even if you came here with nothing. You can't think in your head 'I have nothing'.

"If you have a goal, put yourself first and be a little bit selfish. Go through your journey and find yourself."

Muhammad's goal is to eventually be the youngest UFC champion in the history of the competition.

"I want to tell the whole world that you don't need a lot of support or a lot of money to become something great", he said.

"Even if you come from a refugee centre, and have a lot of problems, you can become still become whatever you want to be."

"I want to be the the youngest UFC Champion in the history of UFC. I am going to tell my daughter that you don't need a lot of money or support to become something great. Right now I fight for my family."

Mohammad has admitted that he heard 'six or seven' cracks in his knee during his most recent fight with Jafel Filho who attempted kneebar submission at UFC 286.

Mokaev and Filho were the first two fighters from the pre-lim card to step foot inside the octagon and did not disappoint fans as they put on a three-round war at the O2 Arena.

The British flyweight had looked to be in serious trouble mid-way through the first-round, after his Brazilian counterpart had locked in a tight kneebar.

Mokaev looked destined to tap and lose the fight, however managed to resist and eventually fought his way out of the Brazilian's grasp.

The Brit went on to win the bout, via submission just minutes later, but later admitted that it had come at a cost and shared a picture of his swollen knee on social media.

