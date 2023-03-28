A young woman has collapsed and died while working at stables owned by ex-Liverpool footballer Michael Owen in Cheshire.

The 25-year-old fell ill at around 8.50am on Tuesday 28 March, 2023, at the Manor House Stables, owned by Owen, in Malpas.

Emergency services went to the stables but the woman died at the scene, Cheshire Police said in a statement.

The force said the death is not being treated as suspicious and the woman's next of kin have been informed. A file will be prepared for the coroner.

Announcing the death on Twitter, Manor House Stables said: "It is with deep sadness that we have to announce that a much-valued member of our team died at work this morning.

"The family have been informed and both the family and the team at Manor House request privacy at this time."

The stables is a purpose-built training facility created by Owen and his family, completed in 2006.

It has been the base for trainer Hugo Palmer since spring 2022.

Owen, 43, a former England footballer, played for Liverpool, Real Madrid, Newcastle United, Manchester United and Stoke City.