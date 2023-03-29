A man has been arrested following a dog attack on a six-year-old girl.

The schoolgirl was taken to hospital following the attack in Carrington, in Greater Manchester, on the afternoon of Sunday 26 March.

So far 17 dogs have been seized.

The girl remains in hospital receiving treatment.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) say a 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of offences under Section 3 of the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 and perverting the course of justice.

The man, from the Carrington area, remains in custody for questioning whilst investigations are ongoing police said.

Officers had previously arrested, and bailed, three on suspicion of owning a dangerous dog.

Anyone with any information of footage – including doorbell or dashcam – is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 1612-26/03/2023.

Reports can also be made via the LiveChat function on GMP’s website or by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.