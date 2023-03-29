Warning: This article contains images and details some people may find upsetting

A man launched a brutal attack on a kitten - then refused to let his former girlfriend take it to the vet.Sajad Hussain, from Lancashire, beat the six-month-old feline, known as Kia, with a mop.

As a result of the attack, Kia suffered several skull fractures and died the next day.Hussain, 51, of Ripon Street, Blackburn, pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to the cat under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.He received a five-month prison sentence and was banned from keeping animals for life.

Hussain’s former partner said in a witness statement to the court the cat had been in bed with her on November 26, 2021 when the defendant dragged it by a lead out of the bedroom.

He returned saying he had taken the cat for a walk, but when she jumped back on the bed he lost his temper.She recalled: "He said, ‘that’s it’ and picked her up. She hissed at him and that really annoyed him and he took her out of the bedroom.

"I went to the toilet and then I heard Kia screaming and he was shouting,” stated the former partner.“He called her a name and the screaming and shouting went on for maybe 20 seconds.

"Shajid came into the room and said ‘I have hit her with the mop and there is blood all over - I think I have killed her."

"I ran into the spare room and Kia was on the bed and the bedding was covered in blood. There was blood in her ears and on her feet and legs.“I wrapped her in a blanket and I told him I wanted to take her to the vets, but he wouldn’t let me and said ‘no, I will get into trouble’. I couldn’t argue with him as he was like possessed and I was too scared."

Hussain’s former partner called the RSPCA the next day and the animal charity’s inspectors searched the property, finding the cat’s body wrapped in a brown blanket in another bedroom at the property.

A post-mortem revealed the cat had sustained several skull fractures as a result of blunt force trauma.

Scans also showed she had received several rib fractures which were likely to have been inflicted four to six weeks before.

The vet stated: “The girlfriend says she heard Sajad Hussain shouting at Kia along with banging and the cat screaming before she found the pet with severe head injuries.

"The findings suggest the cat sustained these injuries as a result of physical abuse inflicted by Hussain.”

In mitigation, the court was told that Hussain, who has a lengthy history of drug misuse and suffers from poor mental health, was remorseful.

Speaking after the sentencing, RSPCA Inspector Fletcher said: “Kia’s loss is greatly felt by her owner and it is a testament to her bravery in speaking up that justice has now been carried out on Kia's behalf and that no other animal shall be placed at risk from the defendant in the future.”