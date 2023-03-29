Play Brightcove video

Peter Tatchell said Paul O'Grady "had a great love and passion for Merseyside".

LGBT campaigner Peter Tatchell says his friend Paul O'Grady "never forgot" his northern roots, following his death aged 67.

The TV star, who was from Birkenhead on Merseyside, died "unexpectedly but peacefully" on Tuesday evening.

Tatchell runs a human rights foundation which O'Grady was a patron of.

O'Grady rehomed a lamb called Winston that was found in a wheelie bin in Manchester in 2011. Credit: RSPCA

Speaking to ITV Granada, Peter Tatchell said: "Even though Paul settled in southern England, he never forgot his northern roots.

"He still had a great love and passion for Merseyside and he wanted the people there to get a better fairer deal.

"He was a great and much loved entertainer. He used that cause to promote things he believed in like animal rights and LGBT+ equality."

O'Grady was well-known for his persona of Lily Savage Credit: PA Images

Tatchell recalled a story from 1987 when, performing as Lily Savage at the Royal Vauxhall Tavern in south London, O'Grady made a remark that police raiding the pub were there to help with the washing up - as they were wearing rubber gloves for fear of 'catching' HIV.

Peter said: “At first, he thought they were strippers and were part of the show. He said the officers were rude and aggressive.

“When Paul came out on stage, the police were all wearing rubber gloves and manhandling the gay customers and staff.

“This was at the height of the AIDS panic and hysteria. The police thought you could get HIV by touching a gay person, hence the rubber gloves.

“Referring to those gloves, Paul said to the officers: ‘Oh good, have you come to do the washing up?’”

O'Grady campaigned for the social causes he believed in. Credit: PA Images

Paul O'Grady spent his life as an ambassador for LGBT rights. He campaigned against section 28 which outlawed the promotion of homosexuality by local authorities.

Peter Tatchell added: "Paul was a great entertainer, but he also had a conscience.

"He was passionate about social justice."

