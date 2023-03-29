A picture has revealed the moment a man tried to avoid police capture by hiding on the roof as an officer searched for him.

Etmond Lika, 32, ran from police after they raided his home following a tip off about a potential cannabis farm.

As officers searched the home in Kirkdale, Liverpool they found evidence someone had been living there, such as food, and tried to find Lika.

In an attempt to evade them Lika climbed through a skylight and hide on the roof of the property, but he was eventually captured and arrested.

He was charged, and sentenced to two years and four months in jail after pleading guilty to one count of being concerned in the production of cannabis at Liverpool Crown Court.

Etmond Lika was jailed at Liverpool Crown Court. Credit: PA Images

The court heard the cannabis farm was uncovered by a locksmith sent to change the front door lock at the address on Stanley Road, Kirkdale.

Christopher Hopkins, prosecuting, said: "The locksmith noticed what he thought was a cannabis installation at the property and called the police.

"He thought someone was inside."

Police searched the property and found that over the six rooms inside was a cannabis growing installation, of at least 200 plants, described as “plainly a sophisticated operation”.

Mr Hopkins added: “Lika had been employed by somebody to manage or run this installation whether that was tending to the plants or whatever else was required.”

Lika was captured attempting to avoid police as an officer looked out of the window he was hiding above on the roof. Credit: Liverpool Echo

The 32-year-old initially denied being involved, but said he came to the UK via a boat across the channel in 2022 hoping to get better economic opportunities.

Lika said he paid €5,000 for the trip, but the prosecution said “the Crown frankly knows nothing else about this defendant”.

He added: “Lika must have been motivated by some significant financial advantage and must have understood what was going on in the house.”

Lika has no previous convictions in the UK, and a foreign record was requested but none was provided.

Olivia Beesley, defending, said her client was offered £100 a day to live at the property and had left Albania for economic reasons.

She said: “He wants to work but he knows now that he should have done so through proper channels.

“He simply wishes to receive his sentence with grace and understands he must be punished for this kind of offending.”

She said Lika had requested an English Language course while in custody, and was homeless for a week prior to committing this offence.

Ms Beesley also detailed that Lika said he had no previous convictions in Albania.

Judge Brian Cummings KC said: “You entered this country illegally, little or nothing is known about you.

“I note what was said in the case summary by reference to your police interview, and I quote: ‘It was difficult to get an answer out of him, he continuously changed his account throughout the interview’."

A forfeiture and destruction of the drugs and paraphernalia was ordered. A victim surcharge also applies.

