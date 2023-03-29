Three people have been seriously injured in a gas explosion in Chester city centre.

Cheshire Fire Service initially said it was called to a gas leak at a commercial premises in Chester Market on Hunter Street just before 6.30pm.

But police later confirmed officers and firefighters were responding to a gas explosion at a premises within the market.

Emergency services say three people suffered serious burns.

It is thought the explosion followed work on a new unit within the Northgate Development.

Hunter Street has been closed off while police and firefighters are at the scene, those in nearby buildings have also been evacuated.

Engineers have isolated electricity and gas to the area.

Police said at just after 7.15pm: "Emergency services are responding to what is thought to be a gas explosion at a premises within the Chester Market development on Hunter Street.

"Three people have sustained serious burn injuries.

"They have been passed to the care of paramedics and are on the way to hospital.

"An evacuation of the Market and surrounding buildings has been undertaken and road and pavement closures are currently in place in the nearby streets while the scene is made safe."

Nearby buildings have been evacuated and the electricity and gas supplies turned off. Credit: Cheshire Live/MEN

Cheshire Fire & Rescue Service said: " Emergency services are currently at the scene of what is believed to have been a small gas explosion at a commercial premises within Chester Market.

"Three casualties have sustained serious burn injuries and have been taken to hospital in the care of paramedics."

Councillor Louise Gittins, leader of Cheshire West Council, said the explosion followed work on a new unit within the building.

Writing on social media, she said: "My thoughts are with anyone who has been impacted by an incident in a new unit which is being fitted out in the Northgate Development.

"I hope the people working in the unit and anyone in the new market are safe."

The charity Share says a number of its volunteers were at Chester Market this evening and were due to receive awards from the High Sheriff of Cheshire. The ceremony was moved to the Storyhouse arts centre.

It said: "Following a gas explosion and major incident at Chester Market this evening, at which many of our volunteers were present, about to receive an award fr the High Sheriff we would like to assure everyone that we are all fine & send our thoughts and prayers to those who were injured."