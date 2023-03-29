An 18-month-old girl has died after being found unresponsive at a home by police.

Lancashire Police were called by ambulance crews on 15 March to an address in Preston.

Officer had received reports that the toddler had been found unresponsive at the house on Kings Drive, Fulwood.

She was taken to Royal Preston Hospital and was later transferred to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital. She died on the morning on 21 March.

Officers say they are investigating the cause and the circumstances surrounding the girls death. A post-mortem examination will carried out.

Lancashire Police say no arrests have been made.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police today said: “Our thoughts are with the girl’s loved ones at this time.

A Home Office post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course to try and establish the cause of death.

"We are continuing with our investigation to determine the cause and the circumstances surrounding this girl’s sad death."