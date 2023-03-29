Manchester United's Scott McTominay scored twice as Scotland soared to their first victory over Spain since 1984 with a 2-0 win in their European Championship qualifying.

The midfielder, who also scored twice against Cyprus on Saturday 25 March, took just seven minutes to find the net again when he pounced on a cut-back from captain and Liverpool star Andy Robertson.

And he doubled the hosts’ lead early in the second half after Kieran Tierney’s cross was half-cleared into his path and he drilled the ball back past Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Scotland's Scott McTominay celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game with team-mate Kieran Tierney. Credit: PA Images

It was a sobering night for Spain, who went into the match with a proud record of just five defeats from their last 68 European qualifying games and new boss Luis de la Fuente.

Joselu crashed a header against the bar and and Pedro Porro brought a fantastic fingertip save out of Angus Gunn but John McGinn hit the woodwork for the Scots as they held on for a famous win.

McTominay, who was born in Lancaster but has a Scottish father, had only scored one goal for Scotland before the last two matches - with the spell of good form taking him to five goals in 38 caps.

Scotland are top of Group A, with six points, five goals scored and none conceded.

