Play Brightcove video

The moment Thomas Cashman was arrested by Merseyside Police - where he claimed he had done nothing wrong

Police have commended the "incredible bravery" of a former partner of Thomas Cashman who came forward to help convict him as the killer of Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

The nine-year-old died after being shot by Cashman in her own home in Dovecot in Liverpool on 22 August 2022.

Olivia's mum, Cheryl Korbel, 46, was also injured during the 34-year-old's pursuit of his intended target Joseph Nee.

Another man, Paul Russell, 41, has admitted driving Cashman away from a house following the nine-year-old’s murder and disposing of his clothing.

The key prosecution witness, whose identity was protected for legal reasons, told Manchester Crown Court how Cashman came to her house after the shooting.

The woman, who had a fling with Cashman, said she heard him say he had “done Joey”.

Merseyside Police Detective Superintendent Mark Baker said: “We hoped and prayed, through our witness appeal, that a witness of this nature would come forward.

“She showed incredible bravery. Probably in my 30-year service, I’ve never seen such bravery.”

During the 18 day trial the witness said she had left Liverpool and was “terrified” of giving evidence against Cashman, but had done so because a child had been shot dead.

She said: “When there’s a little girl involved, there’s no form of grassing in my world, when there’s a little girl involved.

“Because of this little girl. I just feel like if he was any sort of man, he would just… own it.

“I can’t believe he’s making her family go through this. It’s child, it’s a child.

“They all should be ashamed of themselves who are supporting him as well.”

Olivia Pratt-Korbel was shot dead in her own home in Dovecot in Liverpool. Credit: Family photo.

Following Olivia’s murder the community also provided police with the information they needed to arrest Cashman in a volume, officers say, they have “never seen before”.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen said: “The information which came forward from our communities was fantastic in a volume we've never seen before.

“There was a real appetite, passion, hunger to make sure the person responsible, Thomas Cashman, was caught, that the evidence was found to charge him, and that he was ultimately convicted.

“They recognised the horror, the mindlessness, the tragedy that we saw played out on our streets.

“They recognised this was a step too far and wanted to engage with us.”

Cashman will be sentenced alongside Russell on Monday 3 April.