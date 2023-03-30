A man has been charged under the Dangerous Dogs Act after a girl was injured in Trafford on Sunday.

Bernard Valentine (29/06/87), of Ackers Lane, Carrington, has been charged with eight counts of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control that caused injury.

Six of the charges are a result of an investigation into the incident on Sunday 26 March 2023 where GMP officers responded to reports that a six-year-old girl had suffered injuries caused by dogs.

The other two charges relate to an incident in the same location in December 2022 when a man in his 20s and his dog were injured.

Additionally, he has been charged with possession of Class B drugs and has been remanded into custody ahead of an appearance at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court today (Thursday 30 March 2023).