A mum has celebrated eating the 'best Greggs sausage roll of her life' - just hours after giving birth.

Lottie Adele gave birth to a baby girl, named Meadow, at the Royal Preston Hospital on Tuesday 28 March.

But, not satisfied with the food the hospital was offering, she sent her boyfriend to nearby bakery chain Greggs.

Lottie said: "They were offering a vegetable casserole, it was just vegetables and mash. I didn't really fancy it.

"I'd already had the toast. That is the one. When they came round with lunch, I was so hungry but it wasn't doing it for me."

She added: "It was the best vegan sausage roll I've ever eaten in my life.

"Even though they are all the same, given the circumstances, this was the best.

"I tried to hide it from the staff because I felt guilty. I'd not eaten the lunch and I felt bad, so I tried to eat it on the sly.

"The curtains were drawn, it was like we had done something wrong - we were having a sneaky sausage roll.

"Meadow hasn't had any of the sausage rolls herself just yet."

Lottie arrived home with her boyfriend and Meadow on Wednesday night and, after tweeting the picture of her with the sausage roll, even received a shoutout from Greggs itself.

