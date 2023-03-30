Play Brightcove video

Video report by Granada Reports journalist Anna Youssef

Those living in a close-knit community say there is "no way" damage caused by the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel can be repaired.

Dovecot in Liverpool was rocked when Thomas Cashman, 34, fired shots from two guns on the streets before chasing his intended target into a family home and murdering Olivia.

He fired two shots through the front door, hitting the hand of her mother Cheryl Korbel, 46, before fatally wounding the schoolgirl.

The jury of 10 men and two women also found Cashman, of Grenadier Drive, Liverpool, guilty of the attempted murder of Joseph Nee, wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm to Ms Korbel and two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Returning the guilty verdicts after nine hours and three minutes there were gasps and tears from Olivia’s family, including her mother who wore a pink cardigan and clutched a teddy.

Locals in Dovecot are now planning to create a garden in memory of Olivia - just metres away from where she lived. It is being entirely self-funded.

Stephen Blennerhassett, from Kingsheath and District Veteran's Association, said: "It's very much needed.

Stephen Blennerhassett outlining plans for the garden. Credit: ITV Granada

"It is because It's a pretty fragmented community at the moment. We can't undo what's happened but we can make it better for the future.

"We are sick to death of acronyms. We are sick to death of platitudes . We need somebody to do something

"So less acronyms. More action."

The garden will be very close to where Olivia Pratt-Korbel lived. Credit: ITV Granada

Jean Martindale has lived in Dovecot for more than 50 years and knows Olivia's family.

She said: "It's been horrible, really horrible.

"We've never really got over it. I don't think we ever will and what makes it worse.

"Little Olivia was in my grandson's class - he sat by her and he took it bad so it's all things like that which I think people outside- don't realise."

Residents told Granada Reports about the atmosphere in Dovecot since Olivia's murder. Credit: ITV Granada

Some spoke of the fear in the area while police were on the hunt for who had killed Olivia.

Kenny Grimes said: "It was horrendous. Everyone was looking over their shoulder seeing who was following them.

"There were that many rumours going around. You didn't know who to believe and it was just scary."

Olivia's tree in Dovecot. Credit: ITV Granada

Pat Grimes added: "There is no way can you repair this community. We have been let down by so many people.

"We have never had anything. If anything has gone on in this community that's good - it's what the community has done themselves. We've had no help from anybody. Nothing."

Neil Dockerill said: "I would like to see the community rebuilt or getting back to how it was.

"It will be very difficult because the older generation seem more willing to get a community going than the younger generation so somewhere along the line.

"Hopefully with the garden, it might bring the younger generation into this area and we can start building the community up again."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...