A nurse has been struck off after he falsified prescriptions and kept a stash of drugs in his home as 'personal stock'.

Daniel David Norris, who practiced in Greater Manchester, falsified a number of medical letters whilst working in different GP surgeries.

A Nursing & Midwifery Council (NMC) investigation said he issued prescriptions for patients who were dead or not receiving care and then would cancel them from their medical records.

One on occasion, on 25 October 2018, he issued and cancelled a prescription of muscle relaxant diazepam for a patient he saw in August and had no further appointments with.

The panel was told Norris had this diazepam in his home and admitted to keeping them "as his personal stock" in a police interview.

Norris was keeping diazepam in his home (Stock Photo) Credit: PA Images

He was eventually arrested and his home was searched.

The report said: "Quantities of drugs, including controlled drugs, were found, which were being stored inappropriately and not being disposed of correctly."

Norris admitted creating false prescriptions, false consultant letters and a false course certificate.

The report added: "Mr Norris said he became obsessive with storing medication.

"While there was some expression of being concerned about having medication to provide patients, Mr. Norris denied any unlawful supply."

Daniel David Norris was prescribing medication and keeping them at his home Credit: PA Images

The report said: "The panel was of the view that in being repeatedly dishonest, Mr Norris had breached a fundamental tenet of the nursing profession, and that his actions could have had serious ramifications for those involved.

"It considered Mr Norris to have brought the nursing profession into disrepute by behaving in the way that he did.

"Mr Norris had exposed patients to a risk of significant harm, as he had falsified certificates to indicate that he had undertaken training in areas of nursing when he had not.

"He had also forged the signature of a more senior colleague in his efforts to obtain medication which had not been prescribed to him."

He was struck off and given a suspension order for 18 months, subject to appeal.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...