A 76-year-old woman from Lancashire has told how being attacked by a dog has changed how she lives her daily life.

Jacqueline McGrew, 76, needed surgery to her head, suffered a broken nose and the sight in her right eye was affected for a week following the attack.

She had gone to see her neighbour in Blackburn, and before entering their garden had listened at the gate to see if any of their dogs were outside.

But, when she went into the garden, she was immediately attacked from behind by a large Staffordshire Bull Terrier.

The dog only stopped attacking her when it was sprayed with a hosepipe.

Jacqueline spent 14 days in hospital.

In a statement, Jacqueline said: “I am absolutely terrified of any dog now.

"If I am on my mobility scooter and I see a dog, even across the road I freeze, I panic and I don't know what to do. I'm terrified that the dog might do something.

"I have always loved animals, and I am having to change how I live my daily life," she added.

"When I'm at home if I hear a dog barking I get really anxious and I'm looking where my cats are and where the dog might be. I worry about my cats being out now."

Jacqueline said she has always been independent and volunteers at a community scheme.

"I go every day to help the people on the estate where I live. I have done this for around 30 years," she said.

"I am frightened of seeing a dog on the street and I freeze, terrified of what it might do to me.

"There are people who visit the community office with dogs and they will stand at the doorway and chat rather than bringing the dog into the office."

Credit: Lancashire Police

“I still go out and try and live my life normally as I will not let this beat me.

"I will not spend the final years of my life staying in and becoming a hermit because of what happened.”

Police say David Wilson, 57, of Devon Road, Blackburn, has admitted being the owner/person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...