A suspected gas explosion which seriously injured three occurred inside a restaurant chain's new store it has been confirmed.

Three contractors were hospitalised with serious burns following the blast which happened around 6.30pm on 29 March in Chester Market.

Confirming the incident occurred at its new Chester Northgate site, due to open 22 April, Caribbean-inspired restaurant chain Turtle Bay said its thoughts are with the injured workers and their families.

It added it is currently helping with the investigation into the incident. The Health and Safety Executive has confirmed that it is in the process of "making enquiries".

A spokesperson for Turtle Bay said: "Last night, we were informed that a suspected gas explosion occurred inside our unit in Chester Market, which is yet to be open to the public. It resulted in injuries to three of our contractors, who were taken to hospital.

"We are offering them all our support and our thoughts are with them and their families at this difficult time. We are currently gathering information from the local authorities and helping with the investigation.

"We are extremely grateful to the emergency services who arrived on the scene quickly." A HSE spokesperson confirmed this morning: “We are aware of this incident and making enquiries.”

Emergency services say they were initially called to a gas leak but later confirmed it was a suspected blast. Credit: Cheshire Live/MEN

Chester Market will remain closed 30 March as the investigation continues. Zizzi restaurant next door will also be shut.

A statement on social media regarding the market said: "Following the incident in the unit next to Chester Market on Wednesday evening further investigations are underway.

"As a result Chester Market will remain closed on Thursday. Further updates will be provided as soon as possible."