Police have charged a second man in connection with the death of a father in east Manchester.

Dad Zikel Bobmanuel, 32, died at the scene on Welland Street in Openshaw, at around 2pm on Saturday 25 March.

Greater Manchester Police has now charged Ramal Ingram, 38, of Bucklow Avenue, Fallowfield, with his murder, and he will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Thursday 30 March.

Emannuel Onasanya, 32, of John Beeley Avenue, Openshaw, has also been charged with murder and remains in custody.

Police were called to Welland Street on Saturday 25 March. Credit: MEN Media

His family said they were "devastated beyond belief" at his passing. They paid tribute to him, calling him his mother's "pride and joy".

They said: "Zikel was many things to many people, he was a good friend, a hard-working colleague, part of a large extended family, but ultimately, he was his mother’s son, her pride and joy.

"He held the heart of his girlfriend in his hand and was a hands on father to his beloved children, the youngest just six -weeks-old.

"Zikel was happy and fulfilled, he was working hard to provide for his family and was never more content than when he was spending time with them."