Police investigating the shooting of a man in Liverpool have arrested two people on suspicion of murder.

Sam Rimmer, 22, from Bootle, Merseyside, was shot dead on Lavrock Bank, Dingle, at around 11:40pm on 16 August 2022.

The suspects, riding e-bikes, drove into the cul-de-sac and fired a number of shots towards Sam and his friends, hitting the dad.

Merseyside Police has now arrested a 22-year-old man from Dingle and a 21-year-old man from Netherley after executing five warrants across South Liverpool and Huyton.

Both have been taken to police stations to be interviewed.

So far police have arrested six people in connection with Sam's death.

Detective Inspector John Holden said: “This brings the total of arrests in connection with the murder of Sam to six as this extensive investigation continues.

“I’d urge anyone who holds information and has yet to come forward to please do so.

"Please don’t assume with the passage of time that we already have this information or make a guess as to how significant it might be.

"Our detectives will assess this and take the appropriate action.”

Sam Rimmer, who was shot dead in August 2022, was due to become a father in January. Credit: Family picture

Paying tribute to Sam on what would have been his 23rd birthday in January Sam’s mother, who was not named, said the the family would not rest “until justice is served”.

"Sam was funny, caring and loyal. He was the life and soul of every party and his laugh was infectious.

"His birthday is an unbearable reminder that Sam was cruelly stolen from us and we will never hear him laugh again.

"[In January] Sam was due to be a father and he was so excited about having a baby boy.

"It brings the family comfort that a part of Sam will live on, however, the devastating reality is baby Sam will never feel his dads’ arms around him or know how it feels to hear his dad’s laughter.

"Sam’s death has broken our family and we will never recover. He made an impact on anyone he met. If you knew Sam, you loved him."

Sam's death is one of three fatal shootings which occurred within a week in August 2022.

Ashley Dale, 28, was found with a gunshot wound in the back yard of her Old Swan home on 21 August, while nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, shot in her home in Dovecot on 22 August.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Merseyside Police using a dedicated online portal.

Alternatively, anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 22000603397.