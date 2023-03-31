The longest serving Chief Constable in the British Isles has retired - after 39 years of police service.

Gary Roberts took up the role on the Isle of Man making him the first Manx person to take on the position.

He first began working for the Isle of Man Constabulary in 1984, before being appointed to the Chief Constable role in 2012, and has led the force through various challenges.

Throughout his career he has been involved in every aspect of Island policing, from high profile investigations and inspectorate reviews to managing press and the media, as well as policing the TT.

He has assisted in bringing murderers and rapists to justice, managing media for the Solway Harvester tragedy and the double murders of two young people in care.

Gary also led the policing for several high profile royal visits, as well as the policing response to the global pandemic.

Mr Roberts was also the first Chief since the Second World War to manage a budget cut, making fundamental adjustments to the running of the constabulary.

Gary Roberts has been working as the Isle of Man's Chief Constable for more than 10 years. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Speaking on his retirement, Mr Roberts said: "It has been a unique and special privilege to lead the Isle of Man Constabulary.

"I have worked with some wonderful people, each of whom has been dedicated to serving the people of the Isle of Man.

"I have led the Constabulary through some really challenging times, but I was only able to do this because of the quality of the people with whom I worked. This is a police service built on its values."

He added: "In many ways British policing is broken, but it is evident that the Isle of Man Constabulary remains close to the people of the island, by whom it is trusted.

"For this, I am both grateful and very proud."

Minister for Justice and Home Affairs, Jane Poole-Wilson MHK, said: "Our Island owes an incredible thanks to Gary for the dedicated and exemplary service he’s given for almost 39 years.

"There have been unprecedented changes, on Island and globally, since Gary first began his career in policing.

"He has approached all of those challenges pragmatically, with great leadership – shaping our Constabulary to the benefit of all of our residents and visitors."

Chief Officer of the Department of Home Affairs, Dan Davies, said: "Throughout his career Gary has consistently demonstrated the values that he still expects of police officers joining the constabulary today.

"That is, caring, humility, service and honesty. Gary has had a remarkable record of public service and for that, the Department – and the Isle of Man is hugely grateful."

Russ Foster KPM will replace Gary Roberts as Chief Constable after joining the Isle of Man Constabulary in February.

Mr Foster will officially take up the position of Chief Constable from 1 April 2023.

