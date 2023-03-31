Four men arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old in Liverpool have been released on bail.

Sam Rimmer, 22, was fatally injured when shots were fired at his group of friends by people on electric bikes in Lavrock Bank, Dingle, at about 11.40pm on 16 August 2022.

Two men, a 22-year-old man from Dingle, and a 21-year-old man from Netherley, were arrested on suspicion of his murder after police executed five warrants in south Liverpool and Huyton on Thursday 30 March.

Both have now been released on bail a spokesman for Merseyside Police said.

A 23-year-old man from Woolton and a 20-year-old man from Huyton were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder after attending police stations in Merseyside on Thursday night, police added.

Both were questioned by detectives before being released on bail.

Sam Rimmer was killed in Dingle Credit: Merseyside Police/PA

Paying tribute to Sam on what would have been his 23rd birthday in January Sam’s mother, who was not named, said the the family would not rest “until justice is served”.

"Sam was funny, caring and loyal. He was the life and soul of every party and his laugh was infectious.

"His birthday is an unbearable reminder that Sam was cruelly stolen from us and we will never hear him laugh again.

"[In January] Sam was due to be a father and he was so excited about having a baby boy.

"It brings the family comfort that a part of Sam will live on, however, the devastating reality is baby Sam will never feel his dads’ arms around him or know how it feels to hear his dad’s laughter.

"Sam’s death has broken our family and we will never recover. He made an impact on anyone he met. If you knew Sam, you loved him."

Police have arrested eight people in connection with the murder of Mr Rimmer, but none have been charged.

He was one of three people killed in shootings in Liverpool within a week in August, when nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel and Knowsley Council worker Ashley Dale, 28, also died.