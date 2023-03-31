A gang who carried out multiple robberies by stealing high-end watches from wealthy diners has been jailed.

The men would eye up customers as they left restaurants in upmarket Hale in Greater Manchester.

On two occasions, brothers Dean and Gary Stanway, from Wythenshawe in Manchester, followed various couples wearing expensive watches as they exited from Cibo Italian Restaurant on 2 August 2021.

Italian restaurant Cibo. Credit: MEN Media

One of the luxury watches worn was a rare Patek Philippe timepiece, which costs an estimated £182,000 and a £40,000 Rolex Daytona watch.

Wearing balaclavas, the Stanway brothers threatened one man with baseball bats and intimidated his wife by requesting that she handover her wedding ring.

In a different but very similar attack, both of the men wrestled the owner of the Patek Philippe timepiece to the ground and threatened to hit him with batons.

However, the man was able to keep hold of the watch itself, but the £12,000 strap was taken, along with his partner's £13,000 Rolex.

On 31 October 2020 at around 9.30pm, the brothers took part in another robbery where they followed and threatened a couple with baseball bats after they enjoyed a meal in hale before stealing a Rolex.

Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court heard how they followed the couple in a Vauxhall Astra with the lights switched off and struck as the couple turned into Brown Street.

The car's lights were switched back on as it 'screeched' next to the couples car.

Three men with balaclavas jumped out of the car, with one of them repeatedly shouting 'give me your f***ing wedding ring' to the woman.

Meanwhile, a second robber attempted to rip the Rolex from the man's wrist.

As the woman struggled remove the band, the husband said to the robbers: "Just take my watch - leave my wife alone."

The gang grabbed the £40,000 Rolex Daytona timepiece and sped away in the Astra, leaving the couple terrified by the ordeal.

A police investigation uncovered CCTV which captured the Astra at Altrincham retail park in Broadheath with Dean Stanway inside a few days after the robbery.

Analysis of his mobile phone also placed him near the scene of the Hale robbery hours earlier. This suggested he had carried out a militant observation, the court was told.

One of the couples were targeted outside Cibo Restaurant. Credit: MEN Media

In a victim impact statement read out in court, the owner of the Rolex, said he was 'upset and angry' that his safety had been 'violated'.He described the robbery as 'shocking' and went on to say it had left him 'unable to focus on work and always on edge', and constantly 'worried someone was going to come around the corner' to attack him.He said he no longer felt safe in his own home and struggled to sleep at night.

He said he was 'always looking over my shoulder' and 'feels vulnerable and lonely'. His wife said the robbery was 'terrifying' and had affected her mental health and 'day-to-day life'.His partner added that she now drives anywhere she has to go and struggled with anxiety and sleep.

She said she suffers flashbacks. Her mood was 'up and down'. The woman was being treated for insomnia and had been diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

She went on that she felt 'uncomfortable' wearing nice clothes and jewellery when she was out and that she never left home after 5pm.CCTV showed another member of the gang William Robinson, who was a 'spotter', in Victor's bar and also in the back of a Peugot on false plates, which pulled up after the couple got out of their taxi in a cul-de-sac.Two men wearing balaclavas, who were armed with 'batons', got out of the car and screamed 'give us that watch'.

One snatched a £13,000 Rolex from one of their victims but the second pushed the victim to the ground and kicked him while struggling to remove the Patek Philippe timepiece.

In the end, the robber managed to rip away only the watch's strap from his left wrist, although this alone was worth £12,000, the court was told.The robbers also took a Louis Vuitton bag filled with sunglasses, documents, keys and other valuables.

The Peugeot sped off, running a series of red lights as the robbers fled.

The court heard a passer-by who heard 'screaming and shouting' and who watched the owner of the Philippe Patek being assaulted on the ground, took a photo of the incident on a mobile phone, and later handed it to police. It helped police identify the gang.A Nokia phone battery which had been dropped near the scene was analysed and Gary Stanway's DNA was found on it.

Dean Stanway, and two other members of the gang, Joshua Sharkey and Nathan Muir, were also observed by undercover cops driving through affluent areas of south Manchester and Cheshire from January 2022, looking to steal valuables from cars.

Nathan Muir was found with found 'lock picks' used to break into vehicles when he was arrested. Credit: MEN Media

When Muir was arrested, police found 'lock picks' used to break into vehicles along with £4,500 in cash.

When officers arrested Dean Stanway, who was touring affluent areas looking for valuables to steal at the time, he insisted his travels were only to source cannabis, according to Mr Bowker.Muir ended up in even more trouble with the law because, when investigators analysed his mobile phone, they found incriminating messages which revealed he had been dealing in class A and B drugs, cocaine and cannabis.

Luke Farry, fifth member of the gang, was found in a VW Golf worth £12,000 which had been stolen in a burglary in Cheadle Hulme two months earlier.The car sped off when police became suspicious and and Farry was arrested after it crashed into a pole.

He ran off but was identified by dashcam footage. False plates had been stuck onto the vehicle. He had no license or insurance.Farry had also travelled to Leeds to a dealer to sell the £40,000 Rolex which had been stolen during one of the Hale robberies.

Joshua Sharkey (left) and Luke Farry (right). Credit: MEN Media

All five members of the gang were career criminals. Dean Stanway had 15 sets of previous convictions for 23 crimes including burglary.

He was under a supervision order when he took part in the robberies. Gary Stanway had 14 previous convictions mainly for offences involving dishonesty but also conspiracy to steal cars and burglary. He was out of prison on licence at the time of the robberies, the court was told.Sentencing the men, Judge Tina Landale told them: "All of the offences are serious because they demonstrate an organised and determined attempt to dishonestly enrich yourselves."She said the woman whose wedding ring the Stanway brothers had attempted to take had 'suffered terribly'.

She pointed out the victim of the second robbery had 'struggled to defend himself'.The judge said: "It's properly described as a terrifying attack."Dean Stanway, 30, of Wythenshawe, was jailed for seven-and-a-half years after he admitted two charges of conspiracy to rob, conspiracy to steal from cars and two offences of handling stolen goods.

Gary Stanway, 21, also of Wythenshawe, was jailed for five-and-a-half years after he admitted two counts of conspiracy to rob.

Luke Farry, 30, of Weller Avenue in Chorlton, was jailed for three years after he admitted conspiracy to rob and handling a stolen car.

Nathan Muir, 28, of no fixed address, was jailed for five-and-a-half years after he admitted supplying class A and B drugs, burglary, conspiracy to steal, handling a stolen Audi and driving while disqualified.

Joshua Sharkey, 32, of Ferndown Road in Wythenshawe, was jailed for 14 months after he admitted conspiracy to steal.