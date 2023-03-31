The police watchdog will investigate claims a student police officer took his own life after experiencing "bullying and institutional racism" while on the job.

PC Anugrah Abraham was studying for a Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship while working for West Yorkshire Police when he was found dead.

The 21-year-old, known as Anu, disappeared after having breakfast with his parents in Bury, Greater Manchester on 3 March.

He was found dead by a dog walker near where he lived, in the Radcliffe area, the following day.

Initially the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) did not launch an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Anu's death, and instead allowed West Yorkshire Police to investigate itself.

Anu's family fought against the decision, claiming the force should not be allowed to conduct its own investigation as it had "failed" him and he had suffered because of his ethnicity.

The IOPC said it had initially decided a "local investigation" should take place as it was "in line with our view that, normally, investigations relating to how forces treat and support the welfare and wellbeing of their employees, should be investigated by the relevant professional standards department."

Anu (l) with his father, Amar Abraham. Anu went missing shortly after having breakfast with his parents earlier this month. Credit: Family picture

But now, following requests from Anu’s family and the force’s own Chief Constable, the watchdog has agreed the inquiry into the allegations should be handled independently.

IOPC regional director Emily Barry said: “Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of Anu, as well as all those affected by his death.

“Having carefully considered representations made to us on this matter, we have determined it is now in the public interest for us to independently investigate these serious allegations.

“We have contacted Anu’s family, and WYP, to make them aware of our decision.”

Anu with his mother, Sonia, who said she felt "helpless" while her son struggled at work. Credit: Family picture

Speaking before the decision was made Anu's mother Sonia said: "He was the only Asian police officer in Halifax, and he was saying 'I don't feel like they are involving me in things'.

"The sergeant and other senior colleagues were shouting at him in front of his colleagues.

"He was only 21, he was not a trained police officer."

West Yorkshire Police said it was "saddened" by Anu's death.

"West Yorkshire Police takes allegations of bullying and discrimination within the workforce very seriously and is committed to investigating such reports," it said in a statement.

"The force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct who deemed it appropriate that a local investigation is undertaken. This is currently being conducted by the Professional Standards Directorate."