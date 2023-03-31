A man has admitted to posting videos of a banned far-right group online.

Alan Madden promoted videos from the far-right group National Action between September and December 2020.

The 65-year-old shared the videos on the content sharing platform BitTube.

Madden, from Port Sunlight in Wirral, appeared in court by video link and said he was guilty by the reason of being “reckless” on each charge.

Madden will be sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court on 11 May 2023. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Madden pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to dissemination of a terrorist publication and three counts of stirring up racial hatred.

He is already due to be sentenced for offences relating to firearms and offensive weapons from the time of his initial arrest.

Madden was remanded into custody and will be sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court on 11 May 2023.