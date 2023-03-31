Police want to speak to anyone who witnessed a road traffic accident that occurred on Darwen Road in Bolton on Thursday 30th March.

It happened at 11.49am yesterday morning. Three vehicles were involved in the collision.

One woman has died and a man and a woman have been seriously injured.\

Officers are now asking for witnesses to the collision and for any available dashcam, CCTV and doorbell footage to be submitted.

Sergeant Phillip Collingwood of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “This was an extremely tragic incident in which someone has lost their life and two others have sustained serious injuries.

“Our thoughts remain with the families affected who are being supported by specialist officers.

"No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

If you can help, then please contact our Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741, quoting incident 1304 of 30/03/2023.

"Information can also be reported online at www.gmp.police.uk. Alternatively, details can be passed via 101 or anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."