ITV Granada Reports Sport Correspondent Mike Hall went into Bolton for the build up to the big match

An estimated 35,000 Bolton Wanderers fans are heading for Wembley for the final of the Papa Johns Trophy.

They are playing fellow League One side Plymouth Argyle, hoping to win their first trophy final since the 1980s.

Manager Ian Evatt said the number of fans making the trip to Wembley had taken him by surprise.

"You never really know where it's going to be pitched," he said. "The early rounds of this tournament the crowds were pretty low.

"But I think that we've had buy in throughout the season and if ever there was a landmark to show the connection between the football club and the town again this is it."

From three o'clock on Sunday afternoon the town is expected to resemble a ghost town, with thousands watching live in the capital or following the action as it unfolds on TV.

It is almost 100 years since Bolton first played at the then new Wembley Stadium in 1923, and their appearance on Sunday 2 April will be the club's 14th appearance.

But it has been 34 years since the club's last cup win at Wembley - in the same competition.

"Hopefully we can change that at the weekend," forward Dion Charles said. "It's a great ad for League One, two really good teams going head to head but hopefully we can come out top and have a great day."

But despite being on the verge of going out of business just four years ago, captain Ricardo Santos says reaching the final "means everything".

"Since I've come here I've seen the club getting bigger and bigger and getting back to where it should be.

"I've been here since the start of the club coming back to itself and it means everything, especially to lead the boys out, it'll be something I'll never forget."