National Highways is advising drivers that the M6 is closed in both directions between junctions 17 (Sandbach) and 16 (Stoke-on-Trent) following a multi-vehicle collision.

The incident occurred at 10.04am this morning.

Three cars, three vans and one heavy goods vehicle were involved.

Traffic officers and emergency services are on the scene.

Congestion is building and road users are advised to plan ahead or delay their journey.

Further information is available from National Highways by visiting www.trafficengland.com and the Twitter account @HighwayNWEST.

For urgent real-time assistance, our 24/7 contact centre team is able to provide up-to-the minute information on 0300 123 5000.