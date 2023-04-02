Bolton lift Papa John's Trophy after 4-0 win at Wembley

Bolton fans are celebrating after claiming their first silverware for more than 30 years.

Wanderers hammered League One title-hopefuls Plymouth 4-0 at Wembley to lift the Papa John's Trophy after a thoroughly one-sided final.

A crowd of more than 79,000 - the highest at any ground in Europe this weekend - saw Bolton set a new record for the competition, becoming the first side ever to win by four goals in the final.

The opening goal came after only four minutes and could not have been simpler, Kyle Dempsey putting Wanderers ahead after with a looping header from a corner

Kyle Dempsey's scores Wanderers' first goal Credit: PA Images

6 minutes later they were two up, Dion Charles composed finish ending a fine team move which began in Bolton's own half.

Shortly after the interval, Elias Kachunga put the final beyond doubt, shooting into the far corner to put Bolton 3-0 up.

And on 62 minutes, Gethin Jones added a fourth with another headed goal from a corner.

Gethin Jones (centre) celebrates scoring Bolton's fourth goal Credit: PA Images

Wanderers four-goal margin of victory is the biggest ever in an EFL Trophy final.

35 thousand Wanderers fans made the trip to Wembley for the club's first appearance at the stadium since 2011.