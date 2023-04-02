Play Brightcove video

A seven-year-old boy from Warrington has crossed the finish line after walking a total of 40 miles for the Liverpool children's hospital treating his cousin for cancer.

Hundreds of people cheered when Manchester United fan Harvey Goodman arrived outside Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

The schoolboy has already raised double his previous target of £10,000 for Alder Hey and his cousin Zak Mitchell.

Harvey and Zak with family, friends and Alder Hey Children's Charity mascot Oli the Elephant at the start of the walk Credit: ITV Granada

Harvey walked for a total of 16 hours to complete the trek.

Zak showed his support and appreciation by walking several miles alongside him from Alder Hey in Liverpool - and embracing him at the finish. Manchester United Legend Sammy Mcllroy, members of Golborne Sports Club, the Leigh United and Leigh RUFC teams, as well as his headteacher, teachers, friends and family members joined him at various points along the way, which according to his mum Naiomi was a real boost for Harvey. This was Harvey’s second fundraising challenge, having previously raised almost £8,500 for his school playground by walking more than 16 miles from Stockton Heath Primary School to the Manchester United stadium. Harvey came up with this fundraising challenge himself after hearing that his cousin had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer.

Zak hopes he will now be able to start working through his bucket list, including a trip to Disneyland.

Harvey and friends arriving in Halewood on Saturday Credit: JustGiving

Naiomi Goodman, Harvey’s mum, said, "I’m so proud of Harvey and what he has achieved for Zak and Alder Hey. “The support and encouragement he’s had over the last two days has been amazing.

"I’d like to thank everyone who has donated to his JustGiving page. He’s raised such a lot of money, which will help so many children and their families." Sammy Mcllroy, Manchester United Legend said, "What a little champion Harvey is!

"His drive and determination throughout this walk has been amazing and the fact he’s raised such a lot of money along the way is incredible."

Harvey said he was "really grateful and happy" to pass the finish line.

Asked what got him through the walk, Harvey replied, "Ice cream!" Donate to Harvey’s crowdfunding page here.