A man's been stabbed in an attack in the centre of Liverpool. Police say the man in his 30s suffered stab wounds to his legs and body after being assaulted in Back Percy Street at about 10.25pm on Saturday 1st April.

The man’s car, a silver Audi A4, was also stolen during the incident and at around 1.50am this morning was found burnt out on Howards Way. It has been recovered for forensic examination.

Police have launched an investigation and house-to-house, CCTV and witness enquiries are being carried out in the local area.

Detective Inspector Amy Smith said: “The investigation is currently in the very early stages as we seek to establish what has taken place."

Police vehicles were parked on the road on Sunday morning near the scene of the stabbing. Credit: ITV Granada

“I would ask anyone....who saw or heard anything suspicious or anyone who believes they captured footage of the Audi car being driven away from the area on dashcam or CCTV to contact us.

“I would similarly ask for anyone who may have seen the car being left on Howards Way to get in touch as they may have information which is vital to our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 23000276878.