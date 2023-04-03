They boarded coaches and left in cars in the early hours of Sunday morning. 34,000 Bolton Wanderers fans made the long journey to Wembley, but it was well worth it.

Never mind traffic jams on the M40, and £7 a pint, Bolton supporters revelled in the success of winning their first piece of knock-out silverware since 1989.

Both young and old didn't mind the 400 mile round trip as Bolton ran out comfortable 4-1 winners against Plymouth Argyle in the EFL final.

Among the 80,000 at Wembley were famous Boltonians like Vernon Kay and Paddy McGuinness.

Avid Wanderers fan Emma Trickett-Bell at Wembley. Credit: Emma Trickett-Bell

Bolton fan Emma Trickett-Bell was at Wembley 12 years ago when the Whites were beaten in an FA Cup semi final. A very different story in the 2023 EFL final.

Emma said: "It was an unbelievable and unforgettable day. I honestly cannot comprehend what I witnessed.

"I can only say I've never been prouder to be a Bolton Wanderers fan."

Emma loving her day out at Wembley. Credit: Emma Trickett-Bell

Dion Charles, the scorer of Bolton's second goal said:" My whole body went numb when it went in the back of the net. I didn't know how to celebrate!

"It was a brilliant result and gave the travelling fans something happy to go home with."

And we reckon the journey back up the motorway for the fans didn't seem that long on what was a very special day.