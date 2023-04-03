A couple who called the police to their own cannabis farm have been ordered to pay back more than £100,000.

Jason Lodge, 51, and his wife Carmen, 59, had a ‘large and professional’ drugs farm in the garage of their home in Cottage Lane, Ormskirk, in West Lancashire.

The operation was uncovered after Mrs Lodge called police to report her husband missing, saying she was concerned for his mental state, on 15 May 2018.

When officers arrived at the property, shortly before 6pm, a panicked Mrs Lodge asked them to return an hour later.

However the police insisted on checking the property and discovered 30 plants, along with growing equipment, in their garage.

Mrs Lodge then confessed there was a larger grow in the cellar, and led the officers to a further 150 plants.

The electricity had been bypassed and Mr Lodge's fingerprints were found on the equipment.

During their sentencing, three-and-a-half years later, Mr Lodge told Judge Richard Gioserano he was forced to look after the plants, but the judge dismissed his claims.

Judge Gioserano said: "The two of you couldn't even come up with the same nonsense because you couldn't get your stories straight."

In October 2021, Mr Lodge was handed a two year prison sentence, suspended for two years and his wife was handed a 12 month community order.

Police experts concluded the plants had an estimated yield valued at between £84,000 and £125,000.

The pair returned to Preston Crown Court on Friday March 31, 2023, for a Proceeds of Crime hearing.

Mr Lodge was ordered to pay back £53,807.34 and Mrs Lodge must repay £52,743.62.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...