The heartbroken father of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel said his heart has been "forever broken" by her murderer's actions.

Thomas Cashman, 34, fatally shot Olivia and injured her mother Cheryl Korbel as he chased a fellow drug dealer into their home on the evening of 22 August last year.

In a moving statement read out on behalf of Olivia's father, John Pratt, he said their family has been "robbed of her future" and they won't be able to see her "grow into the beautiful woman she was destined to become".

Mr Pratt said: "My heart has been forever broken by your actions on the evening of the 22nd August 2022.

"You, Thomas Cashman, made the decision to take two guns onto a quiet residential street and then use them to attempt to kill someone.

Thomas Cashman, 34, has been jailed for a minimum of 42 years Credit: Merseyside Police/PA

"When your plan failed, you took a further decision to shoot into Olivia’s home with no regard for who was there.

"What gives you the right to think you can shoot into what should have been a safe place for Olivia that evening?

"I want you to know that you have changed my life and my family’s life forever, we will never be a whole family again and you did that to us.

The statement continued: "Since you took Olivia away from me, I have not been able to mix with people or work properly and this has damaged my business and at times I have been unable to work.

"I had to move out of Liverpool itself for a period, due to not being able to cope with the constant local media coverage and people who I know are well meaning trying to speak to me about Olivia. As it was a constant reminder of the loss of my beautiful daughter.

"You have denied my beautiful girl Olivia her future, she will never get to start secondary school or go to her school prom or have a sweet 16. She will never get the opportunity to fall in love and have her own children. I will never be able to teach her to drive and help buy her first car, I will never get the opportunity to see my daughter on her wedding day and walk her down the aisle on one of the most special days of her life, and most of all I’ll never get to see her grow into the beautiful woman she was destined to become.

"We have been robbed of her future and the amazing teenager and adult she was destined to be and because of you she will always and forever be nine."

Cashman, who was jailed for a minimum of 42 years on Monday 3 April, was not present while the victims' statements were read out in court.

He also refused to go into the dock for the sentencing and none of his family were present in court.

He was sentenced in his absence after hearing the prosecution singing 'We are the Champions' following his conviction, his defence team said.

Sentencing him to a minimum of 42 years Mrs Justice Yip said she was satisfied there was no intention to kill Olivia but there was "no doubt that the seriousness of the murder taken in combination with the other offences is particularly grave" to require a "lengthy minimum term".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...