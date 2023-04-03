A great-grandmother who died after experiencing hypothermia in her own home was afraid about the cost of her energy bills, an inquest has heard.

Barbara Bolton was discovered by her family in an 'extremely cold' kitchen on 11 December 2022 in her home on Dawson Street in Bury.

The 87-year-old was rushed to Fairfield Hospital with a body temperature of just 28 degrees celsius - the average human body temperature is 37 degrees.

An inquest into her death at Rochdale Coroner’s Court heard how the 'proud' great-grandmother had been reassured by family she should not worry about the increase in energy bills as they provided her with electric heaters to warm her home.

But her son, Mark Bolton, told the inquest his 'stubborn' mother did not like to accept help, and would never tell the family when she was feeling unwell.

In a statement read to the court, Mr Bolton said his mum was previously a very healthy lady who often played football with him as a child.

She was a big Manchester City fan and would take him to games during his childhood.The inquest also heard Ms Bolton, who loved working, did not retire from her job as a pharmacy assistant at her local Tesco until the age of 82.

In a statement, Joanne Kearsley, the Senior Coroner for Manchester North, said: “She would not put her heating on but she had been told by family members not to worry about that.“Her family bought her some heaters and often when they spoke to her she would say she had them on.”

Barbara had lived on Dawson Street in Bury for around 50 years. Credit: MEN Media

When her family visited her, the court heard that Barbara would have the heaters on, but they were unsure whether this was just to make them happy.

On 12 December 2022, a family member rang her phone but was unable to get through.“His wife and son went round and saw the light was on,” Ms Kearsley said.

“They used the key to get into her house and found her in the kitchen unable to speak.”An ambulance was called and her family wrapped Barbara in quilts to try and keep her warm, the inquest was told.In a statement read to the court, Dr Amir Ansari, a Consultant Physician at Fairfield Hospital said Barbara was found slumped in her kitchen - which was ‘extremely cold’ - with profound hypothermia.“There was a note that the patient did not turn her heating on because of high energy bills,” Dr Ansari said.“She would not put her heating on because she was worried she would not be able to pay her bills.

"She didn’t feel she needed the heating on and was worried she couldn’t afford it.

"Despite family members offering to help she was reluctant to take any help."

Towards the end of her stay at the hospital, her family agreed that medical support could be withdrawn, and she was moved to palliative care. She died on the evening of 5 January.

Barbara died in hospital on 5 January. Credit: MEN Media

Dr Ansari added: “This is a very sad case because it was probably avoidable if she agreed to keep her heating on.

“She was a self sufficient proud woman who would not accept help from her family.”Ms Bolton’s cause of death was recorded as recurrent pneumonia, due to hypothermia.Ms Kearsley said: “What is evident to me is how much as a family you cared and looked after your mum.

"It is evident she was a very close part of your family and cared for very well.“The only reason she developed hypothermia was because she had taken the decision not to put her heating on.“It wasn’t an accident she didn’t put her heating on, probably for all the reasons you have explained, but she didn’t do so with the intention of causing her death.

"She had become fixated and worried about putting her heating on no matter what anyone was saying to her.”Neighbours of Ms Bolton said they were shocked and saddened to hear of Ms Bolton's death, and said she had lived there for several decades.One woman said: "I hadn't seen her in a few weeks. It's so sad.

"She was a really nice woman and lived here for years but more recently kept herself to herself."