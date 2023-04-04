Blackpool Tower visited by creator's great-grandson for first time ever

Play Brightcove video

Video report by Granada Reports journalist Zoe Muldoon

The great grandson of the creator of the UK’s most iconic tower has visited its site - for the first time ever.

John Bickerstaffe Jr. travelled with his family from Bristol to see Blackpool Tower, a landmark created by his great grandad more than 120 years ago.

"It’s taken all these years, to get this far. It really is worth it," he said.

"What a magnificent structure, to see it so close and so first hand is just absolutely magnificent.

"My wife and I have talked many times, about coming. We’ve just never quite made it, we always seem to be going somewhere else but I’m so pleased I have finally made it."

In 1890, businessman and Mayor of Blackpool, Sir John Bickerstaffe came up with the idea of building Blackpool's very own Eiffel Tower.

After four years, five million bricks and more than 2,000 tons of steel, it was opened to the world.

Lucy Bickerstaffe, daughter of John Jr. said: "I was really surprised when he told me last year he had never been.

"I just was determined to get him here and everything thats happened today has just made his visit more special."

It was an incredible feat of Victorian engineering and, to mark the occasion, Sir John Bickerstaffe was gifted with a smaller silver version of the 500 foot tall tower.

But he insisted that the miniature stay in Blackpool, in the building below it.

Aaron Edgar, head of operations, said: "It’s been here for a very long time now.

"Almost every person that comes through the tower does get to see the silver tower.

"So I think it’s incredible that yes it could stay in the family, but it’s remained here with us."

The Tower was built in 1894.

And while visiting, Sir Bickerstaffe's great-grandson brought a keepsake belonging to his great-grandfather - a special ring which had been gifted to him.

“This is the ring my great grandfather was presented with when he was knighted," he said. "I’m really proud of this.

"My father used to wear it all the time and I do now."

The ring was given to Sir John Bickerstaffe when he was knighted.

On a clear day, The Tower can be seen from as far away as Wales and the Lake District and it is visited by more than 600,000 people each year.

But, without Sir Bickerstaffe, it would not even exist.

"The success of The Blackpool Tower is down to Sir John Bickerstaffe and him pushing the Blackpool Tower forward," said Mr Edgar.