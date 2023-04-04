Blackpool waxworks 'immortalises' King Charles to mark coronation

Artists at a waxworks in Blackpool are creating a new likeness of King Charles, to mark his ascension to the throne.

Madame Tussauds say the figure will be unveiled in May amid the "historical moment and celebration" of the new monarch's coronation.

150kg of clay went into sculpting the King's new waxwork. Credit: Madame Tussauds

A team of 25 artists have worked on the King's waxwork and, by the time it is unveiled, the attraction say they will have spent 800 hours bringing it to life.

187 hours of that time will have been dedicated to inserting a hair into the figure's head, they add.

Tussauds say almost a quarter of the time spent on creating the waxwork has been dedicated to creating its hair. Credit: Madame Tussauds

The attraction's Kyle Woodcock said: “The coronation will be an historical moment and a celebration for the whole nation as King Charles III is officially crowned.

"We couldn’t think of a better time to unveil our new wax figure of the monarch and give royalists the opportunity to have their picture taken with him.

“We are looking forward to giving King Charles III a royal welcome."

The King's coronation takes place on 8 May. Credit: PA

The King's new figure will sit alongside waxworks of his son and daughter-in-law, Prince William and Princess Catherine, as well as his late mother the Queen.

It will be among 2,000 figures, of famous people, on display at Madame Tussauds venues across the world.

