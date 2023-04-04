The family of a murdered law graduate want the Government to force convicted criminals to attend their sentencing - after Olivia Pratt-Korbel's murderer refused to.

Zara Aleena's aunt, Farah Naz, said she felt "really sad" that Olivia's loved ones were not able to see the man who "destroyed their lives" being sentenced.

Thomas Cashman refused to face the nine-year-old's family when he was jailed for a minimum of 42 years on Monday.

Cashman did not stand before Olivia's family, nor the judge, as he was jailed. Credit: Merseyside Police

Ms Aleena's family were also not able to see her killed after Jordan McSweeney refused to attend court when he was sentenced to life in December 2022.

He killed Ms Aleena as she walked home in Ilford, East London, six months earlier in June.

Ms Naz believes criminals should have their sentence extended if they will not turn up for the hearing.

"Surely the judgment is part of the punishment," she said.

Farah Naz wants the Government to "move forward" with plans to force criminals to attend sentencing hearings. Credit: PA

"We need to see that the process will deter further crime and how can the process feel like a punishment if the convict actually exercises their bit of power?" she told BBC Breakfast.

"It’s the last bit of power that needs to be taken away, certainly in our eyes.

"Otherwise, we don’t have people deterred from committing crimes if they’re just moving from cell to cell there’s no sense of punishment.

“I would like [Justice Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister] Dominic Raab to move forward with developing this law.”

The Ministry of Justice say Mr Raab is "looking at" on the sentencing process. Credit: PA

In a statement, the Ministry of Justice said: “This was a horrific crime and our thoughts are with the family of Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

“Defendants who hide from justice can prolong the suffering of victims and their families which is why we are looking at changing the law so offenders face up to their actions and victims can see justice being served.”

Olivia was killed as Cashman fired indiscriminately at a rival drug dealer.

Shadow Justice Secretary, Steve Reed said: “It’s an absolute scandal that the Tory Government has stood by while killers, rapists and terrorists pick and choose whether they turn up to face justice.

“It is disrespectful and grossly offensive to victims that criminals can refuse to face the consequences of their crimes in court. For victims and their families, this can be a vital part of seeing justice done.

“Labour called for new laws on this back in April last year – but the Conservatives have dragged their feet and failed to act."

