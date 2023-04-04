A man who attacked another with a machete during a revenge attack over the death of his son has been jailed for 30 years.

Samson Price, 48, attacked the man from behind, stabbing his victim between 15 and 20 times, only stopping after he fell to the floor covered in blood.

He had believed he was responsible for his son's death, but claimed he had only meant to hurt his victim, not kill him.

But Price was found guilty of attempted murder after a trial at Chester Crown Court, and has now been sentenced.

During the trial, the court heard how Price’s son, Samson Jr., drowned in water near Scotsman's Flash in Wigan on Sunday 4 October 2020.

An investigation into the 18-year-old's death was undertaken by Greater Manchester Police (GMP) and two teenage boys were arrested.

But, no charges were ever brought against the pair, and a coroner has since recorded an open conclusion.

One of the tributes to Samson Price Jnr after his death in 2020

The court heard Price was unhappy with the outcome of the police investigation into his son’s death and instead decided to take the law into his own hands.

He carefully planned attack on one of the boys who were originally arrested.

In the weeks prior to the attack, he purchased a tracker which he installed on the victim’s car.

After following him for several weeks Price decided to confront him on Thursday 23 September 2021 outside a gym on the outskirts of Northwich town centre.

Price arrived shortly before 7pm and waited outside armed with a machete and wearing a face mask.

He followed the victim as he left the gym and repeatedly attacked him from behind with a machete.

Price made off from the scene on foot before getting into a vehicle which was parked nearby.

Police and paramedics swiftly attended the scene, and the victim was rushed to Aintree Hospital where he received lifesaving treatment.

Price went into hiding for 10 days, but he was subsequently located and charged in connection with the incident.

After his arrest Price admitted carrying out the attack, he claimed that he had not intended to murder the victim but just wanted to harm him.

But, following a trial the jury found him guilty of attempted murder.

Samson Price was found guilty at Chester Crown Court Credit: PA images

After sentencing Detective Constable John Corrigan, formally of Northwich CID, who led the investigation said: "This was an absolutely terrifying ordeal for the victim, and I welcome the sentence that has been handed down today.

"While I have sympathy for Price following the death of his son, there is no excuse for the actions he took on the night of the attack.

"Price attacked the victim from behind, leaving him totally defenceless, and specifically hit his leg to demobilise him.

"The attack lasted just 23 seconds, but during that time we estimate that the victim was stabbed between 15 and 20 times – including multiple wounds his head, arms, and right leg.

"I have no doubt that had it not been for the assistance provided to the victim by the public, along with the swift response of officers and paramedics, the outcome of this case could have been very different."

Chief Inspector Leeroy Moss, head of Northwich Local Policing Unit, added: "Incidents of this nature are extremely rare in the Northwich area, however I understand that this attack caused shockwaves in the local community.

"I would like to reassure residents that we are committed to doing all we can to tackle knife crime.

"We will respond robustly to any knife related incidents and do all we can to ensure that anyone found to be carrying a knife or committing a knife related offence is brought to justice.

"Members of the public also have a vital role to play in our fight against knife crime by giving us information about crimes involving knives and those who carry weapons."