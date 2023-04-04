More than a dozen men have appeared in court charged with serious child grooming sex offences.

The 13 men, aged between 21 and 34, are accused of a number of offences against multiple girls aged between 14 and 17.

The offences are alleged to have happened between 2016 and 2018, mainly in the Blackrod and Adlington areas of Bolton.

The men were brought into court in groups of three or four for brief hearings at Bolton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 4 April.

Peter Williams, prosecuting, told magistrates the alleged offences were serious and needed to be dealt with before a judge at a crown court.

No pleas were entered and all 13 were bailed until 10 May, where they will appear at Bolton Crown Court.

The bail conditions are not have contact with a female under 16, not to contact any complainants in the case, not to contact any co-accused and not to attend a specified address in the area.

All must also live at their home address, given to the police.

They were arrested following Greater Manchester Police (GMP) launching Operation Pavarotti, the force’s investigation into child sexual exploitation allegations in the area.

Who has been charged?