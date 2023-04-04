The Eurovision Song Contest is set to come to "people's door steps" after a number of cities across the country were selected to help with the coverage.

Locations from Brighton to Manchester to Newcastle will stage official screenings of the international music event's grand final aimed at bringing fans together.

Organisers say more details will be released as each place schedules its own programme of events, which will draw on the resources of Liverpool's Eurovision-inspired culture programme.

Locations already announced include Birmingham, Brighton, Cardiff, Darlington, Leeds, Manchester, Newcastle, Nottingham and Sheffield

Martin Green, BBC managing director, Eurovision Song Contest, said: "We're thrilled to roll out Eurovision to more UK cities.

"So many people here are huge Eurovision fans and for those new to the contest they will get to experience the joy of watching the grand final surrounded by thousands of others right there in their local city."

The semi-finals on Tuesday May 9 and Thursday May 11 as well as the grand final on Saturday May 13 will all air live on BBC One from the Arena and Convention Centre (ACC) Liverpool.

More places will be added to screen the contest after the Department for Culture, Media and Sport provided more than £1,000,000 to fund more than 30 cities to show the coronation of the King and Queen Consort as well as Eurovision.

Eurovision minister Stuart Andrew said: "Eurovision is a fantastic opportunity for us to come together through music, and our big screens will create a party atmosphere where no-one will sing alone.

"This competition is not just about Liverpool but making sure we celebrate what unites us and showcasing our steadfast support for Ukraine.

"We are bringing the Eurovision Song Contest to people's doorsteps so we can all take part in this historic moment and enjoy the magic of Eurovision as one."

The grand final of Eurovision will also be broadcast live in cinemas across the UK for the first time.

The UK, last year's runner-up, is hosting this year's event because of the ongoing war in winning country Ukraine.