Olivia Pratt-Korbel's family release videos of her laughing and giggling

The infectious laugh of Olivia Pratt-Korbel can be heard in videos released by her family after the schoolgirl's killer was jailed.

The nine-year-old plays with a vacuum cleaner in one of the videos, laughing and giggling as she pulls her hair out of the machine's pipe.

Merseyside Police, who published the footage on the family's behalf, say it shows a "sassy, chatty girl who never ran out of energy."

The youngster was shot dead in August 2022.

In a second video, Olivia dances across her living room.

She was shot dead, in her home, as drug dealer Thomas Cashman fired indiscriminately at another criminal.

Cashman was jailed on Monday for a minimum of 42 years but refused to attend the court hearing.

Olivia's mother, Cheryl Korbel, spoke afterwards describing Olivia as the "light" of her family's life.

Ms Korbel said: "Our beautiful, sassy, chatty girl who never ran out of energy, she was a character, she was my baby, she had amazing qualities and knew what she wanted in life.

"Everyone adored her, she was the baby of our family and my little love, my shadow.

"Now everything we do and everywhere we go is a constant reminder that she is not there with us."