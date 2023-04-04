A worker has been injured following an explosion at a high rise building in Manchester.

Emergency services are at the scene of the incident at the Viadux Tower in Albert Street, which is currently under construction, in the city centre.

Police, paramedics and fire crews say they were called to reports of an explosion just before 9am on Tuesday 4 April.

It is understood construction crews were pumping concrete into flooring on one of the tower's higher floors when the explosion happened.

A worker suffered injuries but they are not life-changing, police said.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said: "Greater Manchester Police were called to Albion Street in the city centre this morning at around 9am to reports of an explosion at a high-rise building.

"Injuries sustained by one of the workers are believed not to be life changing, with emergency services still in attendance to ensure the building is structurally safe with delays expected as a result."

A large emergency services presence is in place after an incident at the Viadux Tower in Albert Street which is under contruction. Credit: MEN Media

North West Ambulance Service confirmed one person had been taken to hospital.

A spokesperson said: "We were called at 8:26am to Albion Street in Manchester. We attended with our Hazardous Area Response Team, ambulance, rapid response vehicle, advanced paramedic and on scene commander.

"One patient has been taken to hospital."

The scene is in place at the back of the conference centre near Deansgate Locks and the Bridgwater Hall pub.

The 40 storey Viadux Tower - which will have one and two bedroom apartments - is currently being built, and will be completed next year.