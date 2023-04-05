Preston North End striker Ched Evans has developed a "serious medical condition" from weekly "repeated high force contact" that will need surgery, it has been revealed.

The 34-year-old has missed the last two matches after suffering a neck injury against Rotherham United and now faces "potentially life-changing consequences".

The former Wales international 's blow will see now see him miss the rest of the season at a minimum.

The problem has come from "high force contact" that he has received on a weekly basis throughout his career, though this type of injury is seen more commonly in American football and rugby players.

Preston North End says they have consulted with the country’s leading specialists who have confirmed surgery will be needed to deal with the issue, and to prevent any further damage in the future.

If surgery is successful, the striker, who has scored nine goals this season, will spend time in rehab before being allowed back onto the pitch.

Specific time frames for a potential return will not be disclosed until the outcome of the surgery is known, but Preston North End says they remain hopeful for his return.

Manager Ryan Lowe said: “We’ll be there for him every single day, whatever he needs we’ll be there for him and the family.

“It’s been tough for me, the staff and the players because it’s a bit sickening when you get that news in the blink of an eye.

“More importantly for me as the manager it’s about Ched’s health. We’ve got to step back and let him decide what he wants to do.

“He’s got a strong family behind him who will make sure he’s right. Once he’s had the surgery we’ll hopefully see a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel because having the surgery doesn’t mean that’s him done.

“He’ll have to decide what he wants to do with his future and whatever he chooses to do we’ll back 100%.”

